Two stolen motorbikes recovered

Amritsar, February 14
The city police nabbed a miscreant and recovered two stolen motorcycles from him. He has been identified as Lovepreet Singh of Dhode village in Tarn Taran.
He was arrested after the police received a tip-off. During investigation, he confessed to have stolen another motorcycle, which was recovered by the police. A case has been registered in this regard under Sections 379 and 499 of the IPC at the Division-A police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
Govt approves setting up of 2 lakh agri credit societies, fishery and dairy cooperatives in next 5 years
Seeks to strengthen cooperative movement in the country and ...