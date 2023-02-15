Two stolen motorbikes recovered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 14

The city police nabbed a miscreant and recovered two stolen motorcycles from him. He has been identified as Lovepreet Singh of Dhode village in Tarn Taran.

He was arrested after the police received a tip-off. During investigation, he confessed to have stolen another motorcycle, which was recovered by the police. A case has been registered in this regard under Sections 379 and 499 of the IPC at the Division-A police station.