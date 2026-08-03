Two-time MLA Dalbir Singh Verka joins Akali Dal Waris Punjab De

Akali Dal Waris Punjab De on Monday received a political boost with the induction of former two-time MLA Dalbir Singh Verka into the party in Amritsar. Verka joined Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (WPD) along with his brother, Vikramjit Singh Kotla, a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

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Welcoming the two leaders into the party, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De officiating president Tarsem Singh said their joining reflected the growing public confidence in the organisation. The party expressed hope that the experience of both leaders would strengthen its organisational base in Punjab.

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In a statement, Tarsem Singh said the joining of the senior political and Panthic leaders indicated that support for Akali Dal Waris Punjab De was steadily increasing across the state. Party leaders claimed that people seeking political change were increasingly aligning with the party.

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The leadership also thanked Dalbir Singh Verka and Vikramjit Singh Kotla for reposing faith in the party and said they would play an important role in further expanding its reach.