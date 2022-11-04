Two trucks carrying illegal sand seized

Amritsar, November 3
The Amritsar rural police and the Mining Department seized two trucks carrying illegal sand from Ajnala and Lopoke areas here in the past 24 hours. Drivers of both trucks managed to flee from the spot.
The Lopoke police intercepted a truck, bearing registration number PB11AQ9217, at a checkpoint at the Nava Pind village chowk.
The truck driver, identified as Tarsem Singh of Khanowal village, fled from the spot. During checking, the police found the truck laden with sand. The police informed the Mining Department about the incident. A junior engineer-cum-mining inspector reached the spot. During examination, the inspector found that the sand was excavated illegally.
Similarly, the Ajnala police seized another sand-laden truck, bearing registration number PB02DW5735, at Khanowal village last evening. The police informed the Mining Department about the truck.
Both trucks were carrying around 700 cubic feet sand each. Cases under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 21 (1) of the Mining and Mineral Act were registered.
