Two women among six held with heroin by rural police

Two women among six persons were arrested by the Amritsar Rural Police for allegedly drug smuggling in three separate incidents here. The police seized a total of 30gm heroin along with Rs 3,100 drug money and an electronic scale to measure the drugs.

Advertisement

Those arrested were identified as Sukhraj Singh, alias BIlla, of Dehriwal village in Tarsikka, Manpreet Singh, alias Nikka, and Paramjit Singh of Udonangal Khurd village, Kajal of Jandiala, Sarabjit Kaur of Chhapa Ram Singh village and Sajan of Ward No. 7, Jandiala Guru.

The Mehta police arrested Manpreet Singh and Paramjit Singh from the Udonangal village drain bridge and seized 10 gm of heroin along with an electronic scale.

Advertisement

Similarly, the Jandiala police nabbed Kajal and Sarabjit Kaur with 10.15 gm of heroin and Rs 3,100 drug money. Their interrogation revealed that they used to procure drugs from Sajan and used to sell it further. Following this, Sajan was also held.

Besides, the Amritsar Rural Police also nabbed Sukhraj Singh while on patrol at Dehriwal

Advertisement

village and seized 10 gm heroin from him.

Separate cases under the NDPS Act were registered against them at the Mehta, Jandiala Guru and Tarsikka police stations here. Further probe was in progress to identify their backward and forward linkages, the police added.