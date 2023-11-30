Two women held with 6-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 29

The Harike police arrested a woman and her daughter-in-law with six grams of heroin on Tuesday.

The police said the accused have been identified as Ninder Kaur and her daughter-in-law Kulwinder Kaur.

Sub-Inspector Sawinder Singh said the accused were running a ready-made garments shop at the bus stand in Harike. They were running the illegal drug trade under the garb of their shop.

During a raid on the shop, the police party recovered six grams of heroin from their possession. The accused have been booked under various sections of the NDPS Act, Singh added.

#Tarn Taran