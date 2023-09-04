Two women members of family killed in Tarn Taran road mishap

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 3

Two women died on the spot while a male member of an ill-fated family was injured seriously in a major road accident on the Tarn Taran-Patti road near Shahabpur village in the early hours on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Amanjeet Kaur (35) and her sister-in-law Manpreet Kaur (25), wife of her husband’s younger brother.

Paramjit Singh, husband of the deceased Amanjeet Kaur, received serious injuries. The family was on way to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Tahla Sahib, Chabba, in a car. The family had just covered four km distance from their Lauhuka village when the car collided with a truck parked on the road with no warning signs. The car entered deep under the body of the truck. People from the surrounding areas and passersby immediately launched a rescue operation. Rescuers faced hardships in taking the car out from under the truck’s body. By then, the women had died.

An injured Paramjit has been admitted to a local private hospital where his condition is stated to be serious. A police party from Sarhali reached the spot and took the bodies to the mortuary of the local Civil Hospital. The car was badly damaged in the accident.

Police officer Iqbal Singh said a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC had been registered in this regard. The truck was impounded by the police and an investigation launched against the driver responsible for the accident who fled from the spot, he said.

#Tarn Taran