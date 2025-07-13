Two youths die after their bike rams tractor

Two youths lost their lives in Bhindi Saida area near Ajnala when their bike collided with a tractor here last night. Both victims have been identified as Manpreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Sheikh Bhatti village. They were returning home from their work when the accident took place.

Advertisement

According to information, the bike collided head on with the tractor leading to their on the spot death. The Bhindi Saida police reached the place and took the bodies of the victim in their custody and later sent these for a post mortem examination.

The bodies were handed over to their family members after the autopsy today.