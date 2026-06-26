U-14 National School Games medallists denied cash prizes

The Sports Department has refused to release cash awards to nine U-14 judo players despite the state’s sports policy clearly stating that medal winners at the National School Games (NSG) are eligible for such incentives irrespective of age category.

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The affected athletes, all from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, had earned medals at the national level and were expecting cash rewards ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. However, the department has reportedly maintained that U-14 sportspersons are not eligible for the awards.

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The decision has left the young athletes and their families disillusioned. Many of the players come from households where parents work as labourers, electricians, plumbers, newspaper vendors, auto-rickshaw drivers and food delivery workers. Some coaches fear that the lack of financial support could force talented youngsters to abandon the sport altogether.

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Amandeep Kumar, an orphan and one of the affected judokas, expressed his disappointment. “I have consistently performed at the National School Games and was expecting the cash award. It would have helped me meet basic household expenses. The government should honour the promise it made to athletes,” he said.

According to sports officials and coaches, medal-winning players across all age groups were previously awarded cash incentives. However, payments to U-14 athletes were reportedly discontinued two years ago, despite no corresponding change in the sports policy.

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Balwinder Kaur, Secretary of the Gurdaspur District Judo Association (GDJA), said repeated representations to the authorities had failed to yield any results.

“For the past two years, we have been urging the government to ensure these children receive the awards guaranteed under the sports policy, but no action has been taken,” she said. “These youngsters have worked extremely hard to win medals at the national level and possess the potential to represent India in the future.”

She added that the players are required to complete the same online application process as athletes in other age categories, yet only competitors in the U-17 and U-19 groups are receiving payments.

“What is the fault of these children? They are becoming discouraged and some are even considering leaving the sport permanently,” Kaur said.

Coach Ravi Kumar echoed those concerns, saying the players had been eagerly awaiting the awards.

“Their enthusiasm has faded. They are deeply disappointed because they were looking forward to receiving the money they had earned through their performances,” he said.

The affected athletes are Piyush Kumar, Amandeep Kumar, Varneet Singh, Shivan Sharma, Amandeep Singh (junior), Manik Kumar, Sukhjinder Kumar, Aditya and Lavish Thapa.

Coaches warned that the absence of financial incentives disproportionately affects athletes from poorer families, many of whom struggle to afford training and equipment. They argued that denying promised rewards undermines grassroots sport and discourages talented youngsters from pursuing competitive careers.

“This lack of financial support from the government is unacceptable,” said one coach, adding that many young athletes are forced to take up low-paid work to support their families despite excelling in sport.