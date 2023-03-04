UBDC bank salvaged to protect environment

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, March 3

The stretch of Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) from Taran Tarn road bridge to Sultanwind road bridge is being beautified by Kar Sewa Bhuri Wale. With this, local residents have now got a place to go for photo-shoots, picnics and gatherings. The head of the organisation stated that environment was as important as food. So in addition to constructing historical shrines, maintaining gurdwaras, serving langar, Dera Bhuri Wale is participating in the fight to maintain the environment.

It was a long-pending proposal of the civic body and government to develop the canal bank as a trekking spot and several announcements were made in the past. However, Dera Bhuri Wale initiated the work without any announcement and developed and beautified more than 4 km bank of the Upper Bari Doab Canal after removing heaps of garbage.

The saplings planted six years back have now grown. Interlocked tiles were also installed on the pathways. Heavy and traditional-style grills were installed alongside the canal and road. Iron poles have been installed to protect the pedestrians by keeping vehicular traffic away from the canal bank. Beautiful landscaping has been done.

“Providing a clean environment to people in the city is also a form of sewa. We have started this work with the help of sangat. The authorities also encourage us. Now a major area has been beautified. We have installed classic light poles, sound system and constructed podiums over the canal to sit and listen to Gurbani. Clean cold running water, shades of green trees and natural fauna and flora is required for the wellness of body and Gurbani can bring peace of mind. A large number of people on both sides of the canal now love to come for their morning and evening walks here,” said Kashmir Singh Bhuri Wale.

Ram Singh, a sewadar from Dera Kar Sewa Bhuriwale said, “The work of conserving the environment and planting saplings is being lauded by residents in Amritsar. A large number of people, including families, come to the canal to enjoy the cool and clean environment. We will continue the work at slow pace and beautify the bank of the canal from Taran Taran road to Verka.”