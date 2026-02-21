UDAAN gives wings to dreams of flood-affected entrepreneurs
Runs development programme in collaboration with CYDA and Youth Aid Foundation
Advertisement
The Centre for Youth Development and Activities (CYDA), in collaboration with Youth Aid Foundation and UDAAN, is translating stories of loss into those of revival.
Advertisement
The three organisations conducted a entrepreneurship development programme (EDP) in flood-hit villages of Gurdaspur and Amritsar recently.
Advertisement
This initiative focused on rebuilding livelihoods shattered during the floods.
Advertisement
The programme focussed particularly on Dera Baba Nanak and Ajnala tehsils of Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts, where floodwaters had caused the maximum damage.
The organisations reached out to small shop owners, street vendors, and micro-entrepreneurs whose businesses had collapsed overnight.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement