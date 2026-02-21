DT
Home / Amritsar / UDAAN gives wings to dreams of flood-affected entrepreneurs

UDAAN gives wings to dreams of flood-affected entrepreneurs

Runs development programme in collaboration with CYDA and Youth Aid Foundation

article_Author
Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 11:43 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
Members of Centre for Youth Development and Activities, Youth Aid Foundation and UDAAN.
The Centre for Youth Development and Activities (CYDA), in collaboration with Youth Aid Foundation and UDAAN, is translating stories of loss into those of revival.

The three organisations conducted a entrepreneurship development programme (EDP) in flood-hit villages of Gurdaspur and Amritsar recently.

This initiative focused on rebuilding livelihoods shattered during the floods.

The programme focussed particularly on Dera Baba Nanak and Ajnala tehsils of Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts, where floodwaters had caused the maximum damage.

The organisations reached out to small shop owners, street vendors, and micro-entrepreneurs whose businesses had collapsed overnight.

