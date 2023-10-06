UK, Malaysia-based accomplices of three drug peddlers identified

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 5

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff of the city police have identified two foreign-based handlers of the three smugglers, who were arrested with 500 gm of heroin two days ago.

They were allegedly part of the international drug cartel having links with Pakistan-based notorious smuggler.

The police investigation carried out so far revealed that one of their accomplices lives in the UK while other was from Malaysia.

They were yet to be nominated in the FIR registered regarding seizure of 500 gm of heroin and Rs 50,000 drug money from three smugglers identified as Rohan Singh, a resident of Sant Nagar, Rajesh Singh and Tejpal Singh, both residents of Ludhar village in Majitha.

The trio was arrested at a naka on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road near Sadda Pind. They were riding a motorcycle and coming from the Gumtala side when the police signalled them to stop at the naka. During search, the police confiscated the contraband and further probe led to seizure of Rs 50,000, which they had received for supplying drug.

A preliminary probe revealed that they were in touch with infamous Pakistan-based cross-border smuggler identified as Bhatti through unidentified contacts abroad. They got consignments of heroin from an unknown person who gave 500 gm of drug to Rohan and his accomplices.

Investigation revealed that the UK and Malaysia-based smugglers used to give order for drug consignment to Bhatti, who further smuggled it to Indian side of the international border, which was later picked up by the three traffickers here.

“Though, the police have identified their UK and Malaysia- based contacts, who originally hail from Punjab, they are yet to be nominated in the case,” said a police official. He said the three smugglers were in police remand and further probe was on. They would be nominated in the case during further investigation, he added.