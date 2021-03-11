Ultrasound centre sealed

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 26

In a joint raid of a team of the Health and Family Welfare Department and the department’s hired agency officials, an ultrasound centre here was sealed and the owner, Dr Jagjit Singh, and his team were booked. The centre has been involved in sex determination since years.

The team was led by Dr Nisha Sahi, Deputy Director, Health and Family Welfare.

Dr Sahi said the centre did not have even a single qualified doctor and the required apparatus and staff was also lacking.

The centre’s owner used to charge Rs 40,000 for the scan. He is absconding and while Shranpal Kaur, a staff nurse, was taken into custody by the team.

A case was registered under the PNDT Act.