Unable to find drivers, Metro bus still off road

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, July 11

Even after a week, the Metro bus being run under the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) is still off road. The efforts of the Municipal Corporation to resume the service turned futile as the drivers of the Metro bus who used to work with the previous company, Swaran Satnam Transport Services, refused to join the new firm. Some of the drivers had joined the new firm and operated the bus but most refused to work on a salary that was less than what was being paid by the previous company. The earlier firm used to pay them Rs 15,800 per month while the new firm which is hiring them on a temporary basis for three months offered to pay only Rs 11,500. The drivers were demanding full wages, which they had got after a long struggle with the previous company.

However, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi intervened in the matter and negotiations with a private contractor who used to work earlier for the Swaran Satnam Transport Services was on. “The previous firm had sublet the work to a contractor, who used to provide services to BRTS. We have spoken to him and he is ready to work on the same previous conditions. He will pay the same salary to the workers of BRTS, including the drivers. Negotiations are on and things would get streamlined within a day or two,” said Sandeep Rishi.

Meanwhile, the regular passengers of BRTS were a harried lot with the suspension of service. “We have paid for the bus passes and are now paying to the auto-rickshaws. The government should address the issue of Metro bus and operate it without any disruption,” said Ravinder Kaur, a daily passenger from Verka.