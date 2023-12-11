Unauthorised constructions: Chief Vigilance Officer to submit report on illegal buildings today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 10

After the inspection by officials of the Local Bodies Department Chief Vigilance Office (CVO), they will submit the report to the Director, Local bodies, for action against the illegal buildings constructed in the walled city on Monday.

The Punjab Government sent officials from the Chief Vigilance Office of the Local Bodies Department to Amritsar for inspecting large unauthorized commercial buildings. The CVO team conducted a thorough physical inspection of under-construction buildings in the city for two days, discovering shortcomings and irregularities, including ongoing construction in walled city areas. The report prepared by the CVO team will lead to action against illegal constructions and MTP Department officials.

According to information, the CVO’s report recommended the demolition of under-construction multi-storeyed buildings in the city that lacked approved plans, and action would be taken against some commercial buildings with approved layouts.

The report outlines potential action against MTP Department officials responsible for negligence that led to violation by numerous buildings in the city. The Chief Vigilance Officer, Rajiv Sekhri, confirmed the completion of the report, which will be submitted to the Director of Local Bodies Department on Monday.