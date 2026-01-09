Unauthorised sterilisation of stray dogs raises concerns in Tarn Taran

The local municipal council authorities are completely unaware of the sterilisation of stray dogs in Tarn Taran city. On Thursday, after receiving information about the sterilistion of stray dogs in the city, it was observed that some people arrived in a vehicle and caught four dogs near the parking lot of Darbar Sahib here.

The unidentified persons reportedly administered sterilisation injections to the dogs, forcibly loaded them into the vehicle, and drove away. Dr Munish Kumar, Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, said that the department is not responsible for controlling the stray animal population. He clarified that such work falls under the jurisdiction of the municipal council in Tarn Taran city.

When contacted, Baljinder Singh, Superintendent of the municipal council, said that the council had sterilised some stray dogs in the past. Initially expressing surprise over the issue of sterilisation currently being carried out in the city, he later stated, after gathering information, that no such work was being conducted by the municipal council at present.

Social worker Dalwinder Singh Pannu expressed shock over the authorities’ ignorance regarding the unauthorised sterilization of stray dogs without administrative permission. He demanded immediate action against those involved and raised suspicions that the individuals may be linked to the illegal trade of stray animals.