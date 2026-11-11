Uncertainty over Patti seat as Bhullar says won’t contest poll

Close supporters of former Punjab Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar recently held a meeting under the leadership of former Market Committee Patti chairman Gurpinder Singh Uppal and Zila Parishad member Sikander Singh Cheema, demanding that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal field Laljit Bhullar’s family from the Patti constituency in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Notably, the demand was raised at a time when Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to interact with people at Sabhra village in the Patti constituency on November 16. Supporters claimed that no major development project has received the Chief Minister’s approval in the constituency since 2022. They maintained that several road renovation works in the area had been initiated during Bhullar’s tenure.

Following Bhullar’s arrest, his wife Surinder Pal Kaur Bhullar continued to oversee party activities in the constituency. However, a few months ago, the AAP handed charge of the Patti constituency to wrestler-turned-politician Jaskaran Singh Gill, popularly known as Jassa Pehalwan.

Since then, Surinder Pal Kaur Bhullar has largely stayed away from party activities. The demand raised by Bhullar’s supporters sparked political discussion in the constituency. However, a post shared today through Laljit Singh Bhullar’s social media account indicated that he would not contest the 2027 Assembly elections.

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Attempts were made to contact Surinder Pal Kaur Bhullar for an official confirmation regarding the social media post, but she did not respond to calls.

Speaking on the issue, Bhullar loyalist Gurpinder Singh Uppal said the political situation in the Patti constituency remained unclear. He said he would comment further after meeting Laljit Singh Bhullar, who has been lodged in jail since March 23, 2026, in connection with the case registered after the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, District Manager of the Punjab Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar.