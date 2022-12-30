Under-construction flyovers a threat to motorists

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 29

The ongoing construction work of flyovers on the National Highway-1 poses a threat to motorists these days due to dense fog. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has made no special arrangements to avoid road accidents. Commuters are facing inconvenience in the absence of proper signboards for diversions and single lanes.

The NHAI has been constructing four flyovers for the ease of commuters on the NH-1. The NHAI authorities have diverted the traffic to side lanes. As a result, commuters are facing inconvenience.

Ironically, roadside encroachments were not removed before diverting the traffic to the side lane from Daburji to Manwala. There are often long traffic jams due to single lane and encroachment by vendors.

Traffic coming from Jalandhar side has been diverted to the single lane, which often leads to traffic jams near Daburji. During foggy days, several road accidents are reported on the NH-1. Due to inappropriate diversions, motorists complain of traffic jams, especially during the peak morning and evening hours.

Gurpal Singh, a resident of Kahnkot, said: “The flyover is required to address the traffic rush from Daburji to Manwala. However, the construction company should provide proper diversions so that commuters don’t face inconvenience. Moreover, vends and haphazardly parking should be removed from the side lane for the smooth flow of traffic”.