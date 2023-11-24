Under-construction hotel sealed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 23

The Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing of the municipal corporation sealed a hotel under construction near the railway station here on Thursday. The hotel building was being constructed without getting the building plan approved.

Under the supervision of Municipal Town Planner Narinder Sharma, ATP Harjinder Singh, Building Inspector Angad Singh and field staff visited the spot and took action against the under-construction hotel. MTP Narinder Sharma said there was an old hotel here, which had been demolished and a new construction was started without any permission. On the orders of MC Commissioner Rahul, the under-construction hotel was sealed today.

Meanwhile, a team of the MTP wing took action against three illegal colonies today. MTP Narinder Sharma said action was taken against the illegally developed Max City at the India Gate bypass, HS City at Khandwala Road and another illegal colony near Mirakot. The sewerage system, water supply lines, streets and roads were also demolished.