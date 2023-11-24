Under-construction hotel sealed

Amritsar, November 23
The Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing of the municipal corporation sealed a hotel under construction near the railway station here on Thursday. The hotel building was being constructed without getting the building plan approved.
Under the supervision of Municipal Town Planner Narinder Sharma, ATP Harjinder Singh, Building Inspector Angad Singh and field staff visited the spot and took action against the under-construction hotel. MTP Narinder Sharma said there was an old hotel here, which had been demolished and a new construction was started without any permission. On the orders of MC Commissioner Rahul, the under-construction hotel was sealed today.
Meanwhile, a team of the MTP wing took action against three illegal colonies today. MTP Narinder Sharma said action was taken against the illegally developed Max City at the India Gate bypass, HS City at Khandwala Road and another illegal colony near Mirakot. The sewerage system, water supply lines, streets and roads were also demolished.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Snag set right, drilling to resume
Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe...
Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi
Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...
Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media
A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...
4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa
The accident takes place on Thursday evening
J-K L-G, Northern army commander, police pay tributes to 5 soldiers killed in Rajouri encounter
The mortal remains of the five army personnel are brought to...