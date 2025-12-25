Understanding vertigo: Why the world around you feels like it’s spinning

I often meet patients who say the room is spinning or that they feel as if their head is moving even when they are perfectly still. This sensation is known as vertigo.

Simply put, vertigo is the false feeling of movement, either a spinning sensation inside the head or of the outside world, when there is no real movement.

In some people, vertigo may not involve spinning at all, and may instead present as imbalance, dizziness or a feeling of unsteadiness while standing or walking.

To understand why vertigo or imbalance occurs, it is important to know how the body maintains balance.

I explain balance as a three legged stool: One leg is the vestibular system located in the inner ear; the second is the central nervous system — comprising the brain and spinal cord; and the third is proprioception, which includes sensations from muscles and joints that inform the brain about posture, position and movement. These three systems work together continuously. Any abnormality in one or more of them, or in the connections between them, can result in vertigo or dizziness.

Vertigo can have several causes. Some are related to general medical conditions such as a sudden drop in blood pressure on standing, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease or the side effects of certain medications.

In a large number of cases, however, vertigo arises from the inner ear.

Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo occurs when tiny crystals in the inner ear become displaced from their normal position.

Ménière’s disease and migraine are also frequent causes of recurrent vertigo.

Conditions affecting the brain can also disturb balance. Stroke, brain tumours, multiple sclerosis and Parkinsonism are important central causes. In some patients, a blood vessel or tumour pressing on the vestibular nerve may trigger symptoms.

Blood clots in parts of the brain such as the pons or cerebellum can severely affect balance and require urgent attention.

Vertigo is often accompanied by other symptoms. These may include nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea, hearing loss, ringing in the ears, blurring of vision or weakness in the limbs.

It is important to remember that vertigo is a symptom, not a disease, much like fever.

Diagnosis may involve blood tests for haemoglobin, vitamin D, vitamin B12, thyroid function, blood sugar and electrolytes, along with hearing and balance tests.

Newer technologies such as videonystagmography provide objective information about the balance system. MRI scans are invaluable when a stroke or tumours are suspected.

— As told to The Tribune’s Manmeet Singh Gill