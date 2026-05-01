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Home / Amritsar / Undertrial dies during treatment, family alleges negligence, seeks thorough probe

Undertrial dies during treatment, family alleges negligence, seeks thorough probe

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:00 AM May 11, 2026 IST
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Family members and relatives of the deceased jail inmate outside Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.
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An undertrial lodged in the Amritsar Central Jail died during treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital on Saturday night, triggering allegations of negligence and drug abuse inside the jail premises.

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The deceased was identified as Lovepreet Singh, who had been lodged in the jail for the past two-and-a-half years. According to the police, he had been unwell for several days and was shifted to the hospital on Friday after his condition deteriorated.

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Majitha Road police station SHO Rakesh Kumar said the exact cause of death would be determined only after the postmortem report. The body was handed over to the police and a postmortem examination was conducted at Government Medical College on Sunday in the presence of a magistrate.

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The family of the deceased alleged that Lovepreet was not receiving proper medical treatment in jail despite being ill for more than a month. His mother, Baljit Kaur, said the family had informed jail authorities about his worsening health condition during a recent meeting with him.

She further alleged that marks resembling injection wounds were found on his arm. The family claimed that Lovepreet’s condition deteriorated due to drug abuse inside the jail.

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