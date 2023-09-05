Undertrial escapes from Civil Hospital

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 4

An undertrial admitted to the local Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, for treatment escaped from custody here on Monday. The accused has been identified as Gagandeep Singh Sonu (40), who was lodged in Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, in a murder case. He complained of chest pain and was admitted to the Civil Hospital on Saturday. SMO Kawaljit Singh said the undertrial was kept in a different room of the hospital meant for jail inmates and when the employees of the hospital on duty went to the room of the accused, neither Gagandeep Singh nor any security guard was present there.

He said the city police were informed about the incident. DSP Tarsem Masih visited the hospital and collected details of the incident. He said jail authorities had deputed

three security guards to keep watch on the undertrial. Masih said jail authorities would lodge a complaint in this regard.

#Tarn Taran