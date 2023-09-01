Underwater potholes a nightmare for commuters near Old Sabzi Mandi

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, August 31

The slip road connecting GT road with Hall Bazaar near Old Sabzi Mandi has become a nightmare for commuters because of deadly potholes that are submerged under sewerage water, thanks to the apathy of the Municipal Corporation.

The submerged portion of the road has developed deep potholes. Local shopkeepers have used large stones and clothes tied on sticks to warn the commuters, especially three-wheeler drivers, but it is not unusual for vehicles to get stuck there, often for hours.

The helpless commuters have found new passages as they try to bypass the stretch by driving over the garbage heaps in the Old Sabzi Mandi while others prefer to cross over the footpath.

Inconvenience is faced most by those who do not visit the area frequently or do not have knowledge regarding the condition of the road. “It is a deadly stretch for those who are not from the city and are travelling on the road for the first time as they are unaware of the road’s condition,” said Rajesh, a fruit seller nearby. Rajesh said that vehicles often get stuck in deep potholes and have to be towed away.

While the Municipal Corporation is indifferent, the local residents stated that it can at least put up warning signs for the information of commuters. “If finding the sewerage manhole which is the cause of flooding on the road is too difficult, putting up a board warning the commuters can surely be of some help,” said a resident, Joginder Singh.

The residents stated that an uninformed biker trying to cross this portion of the road can meet with a serious accident after hitting the potholes which are not visible as these are submerged in water because of lack of information. Senior officials of the local administration must take note of the problem being faced by the commuters, they added.

