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Home / Amritsar / Unemployment , drugs remain major concerns in Chicha village in Amritsar

Unemployment , drugs remain major concerns in Chicha village in Amritsar

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:11 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Despite its proximity to the international border, village Chicha in Amritsar district has witnessed improvements in basic infrastructure, with its approach road rebuilt and internal streets in satisfactory condition. However, unemployment among youth, drug abuse, poor waste management and inadequate sewerage remain major concerns for residents.

Located around 22 km from Amritsar, the village enjoys good road connectivity with national highways and other major roads. Its approach road has been rebuilt in recent years, while work on internal streets has also been undertaken.

The village has government primary, middle and secondary schools. Private institutions, including Baba Naudh Singh Model School and Guru Amardas Public School, also provide educational facilities. A primary health sub-centre, veterinary hospital, medical store and private medical practitioners cater to the basic healthcare needs of residents.

Contributions from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have also helped improve facilities in the village. A modern community hall has recently been built with their support and is used for public functions and social gatherings.

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Agriculture and animal husbandry remain the main occupations of residents. Most of the village land is fertile, with irrigation facilities available through canals and tubewells.

However, residents say improvements in basic infrastructure have not addressed their major concerns. Waste disposal and sewerage management remain inadequate, while unemployment and drug abuse have emerged as serious challenges in the border belt.

These issues came up during a recent visit by Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who visited five households in the village and sought residents’ suggestions on their expectations from the next Akali Dal government.

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A young resident, Sukhjit Kaur, told him that her father was unemployed, while her mother was a homemaker and her brothers also had no jobs. She said the family needed employment opportunities to improve its financial condition.

Another resident, Jaswant Singh, raised concerns over the easy availability of drugs in the area. He alleged that narcotics were sold openly and drug addicts often created problems for other residents.

Residents said unemployment was forcing many youngsters to remain dependent on their families, while drug abuse was affecting the social fabric of the border village. They want the government to focus on generating local employment opportunities and taking effective action against drug trafficking.

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