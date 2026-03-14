UNESCO takes lens view of threat to biodiversity

The UNESCO 'Pockets of Hope' is a photo-story exhibition and outreach project that showcases biosphere reserves as successful models of conservation and sustainable development. Currently being showcased in Amritsar as part of the month-long Punjab Art Initiative, the exhibition that has travelled to several cities and countries in Central and South East Asia, ignites curiosity and dialogue on preserving bioreserves, natural habitats and green spaces of ecological value through community-led efforts.

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The 'Pockets of Hope' displays a number of award winning photographs by global artists and ecological conservationists that draws attention to marine ecosystems, their ecological value and the growing pressures they face. The UNSECO recognised Pachmarhi Biosphere Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Satpura mountain range of Central India, that protects a large forest ecosystem, conserving wildlife, plants and tribal culture while supporting research and sustainable development, is one such example. With one of the richest documented orchestration of prehistoric rock art in India, the reserve is also an important Genetic Express highway, a vital corridor between Eastern Himalayas and Western Ghats. Then there is the Cold Desert Biosphere reserve, located in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh, that is rarely documented and home to rare species like the Himlayan Snow Leopard, Himalayan Blue Sheep and over 12,000 rare medicinal plant species. These biospheres, including the precious Maldives-Chagos-Lakshadweep atolls, Sundarbans and others, demand our attention towards the urgent and immediate intervention required to save these remaining 'Pockets of Hope'.

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Dr Benno Böer, Chief, Natural Sciences unit, UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia, stressed that these biosphere reserves are considered 'pockets of hope' because they show practical ways to protect ecosystems while helping people adapt to the climate crisis. 'Pockets of Hope' is a new illustrated book project by UNESCO that brings to life the World Network of Biosphere Reserves, with its terrestrial, coastal and marine ecosystems, and the communities that call them home. Through its photography exhibition at Punjab Art Initiative and an illustrated journey across all biosphere reserves in South and Central Asia, 'Pockets of Hope' highlights the urgency of responsible ecosystem management and conservation," he said.

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Biosphere reserves are crucial during the climate crisis because they store carbon, protect biodiversity, support climate-resilient livelihoods and provide real-world models for sustainable development. Closer home, we have a Ramsar site --- Harike Pattan wetlands -- that are home to several hundred species of aquatic and land species of animals. While increasing day temperature and water pollution remain a serious danger towards their survival, the authorities concerned lack proactive measures to ensure that these remain unharmed because of human intervention.

At this month-long art summit at VR Ambarsar Mall that is hosting visitors, students and people from all walks of life, the attempt to catch their attention towards saving whatever is left of our natural reserves becomes a necessary intervention.