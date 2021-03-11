Unhappy over love marriage, man fires at brother-in-law in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 8

Unhappy over his sister’s love marriage, a man fired at her husband at Manawala here on Wednesday. Amritpal Singh, the victim, who is a resident of Krishna Nagar received two bullets — one in the stomach and another in the leg. The accused has been identified as Charanjit Singh, a resident of Jandiala.

According to the wife of the victim, she married Amritpal Singh two months ago and her brother Charanjit was unhappy over this decision. On Wednesday, when Amritpal and her wife was returning from Manawala, Charanjit came on a bike. He intercepted the auto-rickshaw and fired two gunshots targeting Amritpal.

He fell on the road. The victim was rushed to a private hospital on Circular Road. Amritpal is undergoing treatment, while Charanjit is still at large. The police have registered a case and further probe is on.