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Home / Amritsar / Unhygienic conditions at Amritsar's Vallah Sabzi Mandi raise food safety concerns

Unhygienic conditions at Amritsar's Vallah Sabzi Mandi raise food safety concerns

A major reason for the poor conditions is that workers at the mandi defecate and urinate in the open

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:31 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Vendors sell vegetables in filthy conditions at Vallah Sabzi Mandi in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photos: Vishal Kumar
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One of the region’s largest wholesale vegetable markets, Vallah Sabzi Mandi, has turned into a major public health concern, with vendors selling fresh vegetables from platforms submerged in a toxic mix of stagnant rainwater, rotting vegetable waste, animal and even human excreta. A mere visit to the mandi is enough to expose the district administration’s claims regarding the city being Open Defecation Free (ODF).

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The shocking sanitary conditions have raised serious questions over food safety and the failure of civic authorities to maintain hygiene at a market that supplies vegetables to thousands of households across Amritsar and neighbouring districts every day.

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During a visit to the mandi, heaps of decomposing vegetable waste were found lying unattended, while rainwater had mixed with garbage to create foul-smelling pools across the market. Vendors and buyers were seen wading through the contaminated water as carts loaded with vegetables passed through the sludge before reaching retailers. Vegetables were even lying in the sludge.

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“The situation becomes unbearable after every spell of rain. There is no proper drainage, and the garbage is not cleared for days. We have no option but to continue our business because this is our livelihood,” said a vegetable trader, requesting anonymity.

However, a major reason for the unhygienic conditions is that workers at the mandi defecate and urinate in the open.

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Another commission agent said the market was gradually turning into a dumping ground. “Vegetables worth crores of rupees arrive here every morning, but the conditions are worse than those at a garbage dump,” he said.

Health experts warn that vegetables exposed to such unsanitary conditions may become contaminated with harmful bacteria and pathogens if not handled properly. “Markets dealing with fresh food require the highest standards of cleanliness. Stagnant water mixed with organic waste and sewage creates an ideal environment for disease-causing microorganisms. Regular sanitation, proper waste disposal and effective drainage are essential to minimise the risk of food-borne illnesses,” said Dr Jaspreet Singh, a physician who runs a clinic.

Residents and traders have urged the Municipal Corporation and the Mandi Board to immediately clear the accumulated waste, repair the drainage system and ensure daily sanitation in the market. They warned that unless urgent corrective measures are taken, the mandi could become a breeding ground for infectious diseases, posing a risk not only to traders and workers but also to the thousands of consumers who depend on it for their daily supply of fresh vegetables.

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