Unidentified body found in Lopoke

Tension gripped Lopoke on Monday after the body of an unidentified person was found near the embankment of a drain.

Investigating Officer ASI Prashotam Sharma said they were alerted about a man lying dead in the bushes along the drain. On reaching the spot, the police team recovered the body of a man believed to be around 35-year-old. The deceased was dressed in a yellow jacket and blue jeans. A black motorcycle bearing registration number PB 17 A 9855 was also found abandoned right next to the body.

DSP Neeraj Kumar said the police had taken possession of the body and it would be preserved at the Ajnala mortuary for 72 hours to facilitate identification.