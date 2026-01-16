Unidentified man found dead in sealed Ranjit Avenue property; police launch investigation

Mystery shrouds the case after the body of an unidentified man was found inside a house sealed by Canara Bank in Ranjit Avenue D Block today. The incident caused panic in the area and also raised serious questions, as entry into the sealed house was strictly restricted.

According to police sources, members of the bank’s management allegedly first took the body to Janata Hospital, where doctors confirmed the man was already dead. Instead of informing the police, the body was reportedly taken to several hospitals. Around 7 pm, the team reached Civil Hospital, where doctors reprimanded them and immediately informed the police.

Ranjit Avenue police station SHO Inspector Robin Hans said that upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and questioned bank officials.

Meanwhile, bank staff brought the body back to the sealed kothi, where police surrounded them. The post-mortem examination would be carried out tomorrow. The deceased has not yet been identified.

As per initial probe, the police found that the bank had taken possession of the property two months ago due to non-payment of loan installments by the owner. A private security guard was to be deployed there. However, an unknown person had reportedly been living there for the last few days.

It is learnt that Satnam Singh of the bank’s recovery branch visited the property on Friday evening and discovered the body inside.

Canara Bank DGM Sandeep Saxena said the matter has come to his notice and a thorough inquiry will be conducted. Senior bank officials have also been informed.