DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Unidentified man found dead in sealed Ranjit Avenue property; police launch investigation

Unidentified man found dead in sealed Ranjit Avenue property; police launch investigation

As per initial probe, the police found that Canara Bank had taken possession of the property two months ago due to non-payment of loan installments by the owner

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:38 PM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Mystery shrouds the case after the body of an unidentified man was found inside a house sealed by Canara Bank in Ranjit Avenue D Block today. The incident caused panic in the area and also raised serious questions, as entry into the sealed house was strictly restricted.

Advertisement

According to police sources, members of the bank’s management allegedly first took the body to Janata Hospital, where doctors confirmed the man was already dead. Instead of informing the police, the body was reportedly taken to several hospitals. Around 7 pm, the team reached Civil Hospital, where doctors reprimanded them and immediately informed the police.

Advertisement

Ranjit Avenue police station SHO Inspector Robin Hans said that upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and questioned bank officials.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, bank staff brought the body back to the sealed kothi, where police surrounded them. The post-mortem examination would be carried out tomorrow. The deceased has not yet been identified.

As per initial probe, the police found that the bank had taken possession of the property two months ago due to non-payment of loan installments by the owner. A private security guard was to be deployed there. However, an unknown person had reportedly been living there for the last few days.

Advertisement

It is learnt that Satnam Singh of the bank’s recovery branch visited the property on Friday evening and discovered the body inside.

Canara Bank DGM Sandeep Saxena said the matter has come to his notice and a thorough inquiry will be conducted. Senior bank officials have also been informed.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts