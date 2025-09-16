Union Minister Bhagirath holds review meeting to assess losses

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Bhagirath Chaudhary on Monday held a special meeting with senior district officials at the District Administrative Complex to review the losses caused by the recent floods in Tarn Taran district.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul, SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal, Additional Deputy Commissioners Rajdeep Singh Brar and Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, SDM Gurmeet Singh (Tarn Taran) and Preetinder Singh (Patti), Chief Minister’s Field Officer Dr Kanwarvir Singh, Civil Surgeon Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai were among others who attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul gave a detailed report to the minister about the damage caused by the floods in the district and the relief measures being carried out by the government.

During the meeting, Bhagirath Chaudhary said the Central Government stands with Punjab in this time of crisis. He added that apart from the Union Agriculture Minister, even the Prime Minister has already visited flood-affected areas. He assured that the Centre, in coordination with the Punjab Government, will make efforts to ensure that such situations do not occur again in the future. — OC