DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Union Minister Bhagirath holds review meeting to assess losses

Union Minister Bhagirath holds review meeting to assess losses

Says Central Government stands with Punjab in this time of crisis
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:26 AM Sep 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister Bhagirath Chaudhri addresses a meeting of officials in Tarn Taran on Monday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
Advertisement

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Bhagirath Chaudhary on Monday held a special meeting with senior district officials at the District Administrative Complex to review the losses caused by the recent floods in Tarn Taran district.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Rahul, SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal, Additional Deputy Commissioners Rajdeep Singh Brar and Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, SDM Gurmeet Singh (Tarn Taran) and Preetinder Singh (Patti), Chief Minister’s Field Officer Dr Kanwarvir Singh, Civil Surgeon Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai were among others who attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul gave a detailed report to the minister about the damage caused by the floods in the district and the relief measures being carried out by the government.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Bhagirath Chaudhary said the Central Government stands with Punjab in this time of crisis. He added that apart from the Union Agriculture Minister, even the Prime Minister has already visited flood-affected areas. He assured that the Centre, in coordination with the Punjab Government, will make efforts to ensure that such situations do not occur again in the future. — OC

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts