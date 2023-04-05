Union Minister Meghwal visits city, interacts with party workers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 4

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal conducted several meetings with local leaders and workers of the BJP during his visit here on Tuesday. Meghwal also addressed office-bearers of the district unit, besides visiting various constituencies.

Addressing the gathering organised for BJP leader Amarpal Singh Bony Ajnala, Meghwal said ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the party leadership was reaching out to its cadres. He claimed that people in Punjab were joining the BJP after seeing the working of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The party would see good results in Punjab in the next Lok Sabha elections. Residents of the state have got fed up with the AAP government in the state as it has failed to deliver good governance,” he said. In the next assembly elections in the state, the party would do equally good, he added.

Speaking about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership, he said, “The government has acted as per the law. The country has the People’s Representation Act in place which states that membership of an MLA or MP would be cancelled if the person is convicted for two or more years.”

The Union Minister asked the party workers to go to people and make them aware of the policies of the Central Government.