Union opposes non-academic duties to govt school teachers

The Government School Teachers’ Union (GSTU), Punjab, has condemned the Punjab Government for engaging thousands of teachers in various non-academic duties at the cost of students’ future.

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Union state president Surinder Kumar Puari, general secretary Jinder Pilot, press secretary Gurpreet Marimegha, along with leaders Balkar Valtoha and Karaj Kairon, while addressing a meeting of the union here on Wednesday, said that the Punjab Government has assigned thousands of teachers to various non-academic duties such as BLO work, census operations, preparation of free state health cards and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. They alleged that this has adversely affected the education system and that the much-publicised “education revolution” under the Bhagwant Mann government appears to be losing momentum.

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The leaders further stated that government school teachers are currently engaged in evaluating board examination papers of Classes VIII, X and XII, while the new academic session has already commenced.

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They termed it unfortunate that the state education department is compromising the quality and standard of education for students in government schools by involving teachers in non-educational work.

The union leaders demanded that the government immediately withdraw all non-academic duties assigned to teachers so that they can focus entirely on academic responsibilities.