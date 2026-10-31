Unions take out protest march as 253 master cadre teachers face dismissal

The proposed termination of 253 master cadre teachers, who have been serving in Punjab government schools for the past three-and-a-half years, triggered protests by various teachers’ organisations in Amritsar on Friday.

Teachers’ unions questioned the government’s decision, arguing that teachers appointed through a state-conducted recruitment process were being made to pay for alleged irregularities in the examination.

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The protesters held a march from the District Administrative Complex and burnt an effigy of the Punjab government at Cantonment Chowk, demanding immediate withdrawal of the termination orders. They termed the move unjust and said it had jeopardised the livelihood of 253 teachers and the future of their families.

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The controversy stems from the Master Cadre recruitment examination conducted in August 2022. The results were declared in December 2022 by NIELIT, following which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann distributed appointment letters to selected candidates in January 2023. The teachers subsequently joined government schools in May 2023.

However, after alleged errors in the examination’s answer key were challenged in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, a revised answer key was prepared by subject experts from Guru Nanak Dev University and other universities, leading to the preparation of a fresh selection list.

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Questioning the government’s decision to terminate the services of 253 teachers following the revision, union leaders asked why candidates, who had been appointed through official government orders should bear the consequences of alleged lapses in the recruitment process.

“If there were irregularities in the examination, the responsibility should be fixed on the agency and officials concerned rather than penalising teachers who have served in government schools for three-and-a-half years,” Democratic Teachers Front’s district unit head Ashwani Awasthi said.

The protesters also questioned the government’s moral responsibility towards employees who had been recruited through a formal selection process