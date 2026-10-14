United by wartime history, Sikhs, Italians want Gen Next to remember sacrifice

Every year, Italy makes it a point to remember the bravehearts who laid down their lives fighting Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

At the 15th Martyrdom Tribute Ceremony, the Sikh community, Italian officials and locals got together to pay homage to the Indian soldiers.

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The event, jointly organised by the World Sikh Military (Royal) and the Municipality of Mercato Saraceno, a quaint remote town of Mercato Saraceno in Italy, aimed at preserving the martyrs’ legacy for future generations.

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The ceremony began with prayers offered by World Sikh Military committee secretary Satnam Singh.

The Mayor of Mercato Saraceno and the World Sikh Military committee president Prithipal Singh subsequently paid tributes to the martyrs, remembering their courage and sacrifice in the fight against Hitler’s forces.

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Prithipal Singh said he hoped that the annual martyrdom tribute would continue in future too.

A historic route built by Sikh soldiers in 1944

One of the highlights of the event was an 11-km commemorative march along a historic route reportedly built by Sikh forces in 1944, while fighting the German army. The route served as a reminder of the difficult conditions under which Indian soldiers operated during the Italian campaign.

“The march brought together Italian and Indian boys and girls, symbolising the enduring friendship between the two communities and their shared commitment to preserving wartime history. The group completed the journey, stopping along the way to learn about the places associated with the Sikh soldiers, who were martyred during the WWII.

The soldiers and the Italian campaign

According to historical accounts, during the Second World War, the Indian Army fought alongside Allied forces in Italy against German troops defending the Gothic Line, a major German defensive position across northern Italy. Sikh soldiers were among the Indian troops, who took part in the difficult mountain and valley battles of 1944, facing heavy resistance while advancing through challenging terrain.

Their contribution formed part of the wider Indian Army effort in the Allied campaign to liberate Italy from Nazi occupation. The sacrifices made by these soldiers remain an important chapter in the shared military history of India and Italy.

“The memorial activities in and around Mercato Saraceno serve as a reminder that the history of the war is not confined to battlefields and military records. It also lives on in local communities, historic routes and the efforts of people who continue to honour those who fought far from their homeland. The annual tribute reflects the dedication of World Sikh Military (Royal) Italy and the local community towards ensuring that the sacrifices of Sikh soldiers are not forgotten,” said Prithipal Singh.

Iqbal Singh Sodhi, another member of World Sikh Military (Royal) organisation in Italy, said, “The 15th Martyrdom Tribute Ceremony was not merely an occasion to remember the fallen. It was also a reaffirmation of the bond between the Sikh community and the people of Italy, united by a history of sacrifice, courage and remembrance.”