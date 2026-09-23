Unpaid electricity dues touch Rs 285 crore in Tarn Taran circle

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in the Tarn Taran circle is facing a massive dues crisis, with a total of Rs 285 crore pending with customers, according to official data.

Despite persistent recovery efforts, local officials have managed to recover only Rs 20 crore over the past two months.

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Out of the total pending amount, Rs 54 crore is to be paid by various government departments, according to PSPCL (Powercom) officials.

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The problem is compounded as these departments will be able to clear their dues only after receiving funds from the government.

According to officials, the Water Supply and Sanitation Department owes the highest amount at Rs 25 crore, closely followed by the Rural Development and Panchayats Department with Rs 23 crore.

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The Health Department owes Rs 1.60 crore, followed by the Education Department with Rs 1 crore and the Jails Department with Rs 56 lakh.

Meanwhile, municipal councils, nagar panchayats, and other local government bodies collectively owe Rs 3 crore to the PSPCL.

Among private consumers, Rs 183 crore is pending with domestic connections, Rs 41 crore with commercial establishments, and Rs 6 crore with industrial units.

Mohtam Singh, Deputy Chief Engineer of the local PSPCL circle, said they had realised Rs 20 crore in the past two months under a special campaign. He added that the campaign would continue and was expected to yield good results in the future.