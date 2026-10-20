Unrest sweeps Amritsar over anti-drug activist’s killing

Seeking justice for anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, three organisations staged sit-ins outside the residences and offices of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) representatives on Sunday.

The protests follow a call given by the action committee formed by various organisations for timely justice and action.

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The protesters accused the Punjab Government of failing to check the drug menace, demanding a fair probe into the alleged nexus between drug smugglers, politicians and police officials.

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Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, too, held protests in the East and West Assembly constituencies.

Under the leadership of Shamsher Singh Padhri and president (Urban) Amandeep Singh Daduana, party workers and supporters reached the residence of East MLA Jeevanjot Kaur and the office of West MLA Jasbir Singh Sandhu, where they pasted condemnation letters.

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The legislators were not present at their respective places, said the protesters.

Barricades could be seen at both locations to avoid any disruption in law and order.

The protesters raised slogans against the state government, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the MLAs, demanding justice for Jhota

In another protest, hundreds of farmers, labourers, youth and women associated with various public organisations staged a sit-in outside the residence of AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. The protest continued from noon to 3 pm despite barricading and attempts to shift the demonstrators.

Speakers, including All India Kisan Mahasabha national president Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala and representatives of farmer, youth and women organisations, alleged that drug trafficking had seen a rise under the present regime.

The protesters submitted a nine-point condemnation letter through a representative of the MLA, demanding accountability from the state government and senior police officials, along with strict punishment for those found guilty in the case.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee also held demonstrations.

In the city, protesters gathered outside the New Amritsar residence of Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO and the residence of AAP constituency incharge Sonia Mann.

The committee demanded an impartial probe into

the case, including the alleged role of people accused of backing drug traffickers, and strict action against the guilty.