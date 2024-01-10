Unscheduled power cuts annoy Amritsar residents

Amritsar, January 9
Unscheduled power cuts, especially in rural areas, are causing undue inconvenience to residents, besides hampering the irrigation of crops. Residents say long unscheduled power cuts are being witnessed frequently in rural areas, which affect normal life.
They say consumers need an uninterrupted power supply in the current harsh winter season to keep themselves warm. They say while the younger population of rural areas is busy attending to crops and animals, elderly people and small children need cozy and warm environment which is possible only with electric equipment.
Farmers also complain that electricity supply for tubewells is often given at night which makes it difficult for them to irrigate their crops. “The temperature during night is too low and it becomes very difficult for the farmers to irrigate their crops,” said Harman Singh, a farmer from Jandiala, who demanded that electricity supply to the tubewells be ensured during the daytime.
With the region witnessing foggy days and almost no sunlight for the last few days, intense cold conditions are prevailing. Normal life has already been affected due to the intense cold wave.
