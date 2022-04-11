Unscheduled power cuts irk Amritsar residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 10

The city residents are a harried lot these days.

Reason: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has started imposing unscheduled power cuts across all categories of consumers. With rise in temperature in the first week of April, residents feel the power scenario may worsen in the upcoming days, when the heat wave will intensify in the state.

The power remained off for more than 6 hours in several areas of Mall Mandi sub-division on Saturday evening. The localities of Partap Nagar, New Amritsar, Veer Enclave and Garden Avenue witnessed long power cuts on Sunday morning. Apart from this, other city areas also witnessed long and shot power cuts.

All sections of office-goers, traders, and industrialists feel that their routine life gets upset with power cuts.

Sonu, a carpenter, said: “All tools are now electric and we are unable to work without power. Power cuts mean construction workers won’t get their daily wage from the contractor. The government should think about daily wagers and supply power accordingly.”

“The gap in demand and supply just at the onset of the summer season is worrisome. Frequent power cuts make inverters inadequate. Luckily, power is not being used in the agriculture sector as harvesting is yet to begin. When the paddy season will arrive, how will the government manage the supply?” asked Jatinderpal Singh, another resident.

Meanwhile, helpline respondents at the PSPCL sub-division, Mall Mandi, claim that there was technical issue in a specific line, which led to power cut on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.