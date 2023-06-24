Unscheduled power outages leave Amritsar residents sweating

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 23

Residents of many localities were an inconvenienced lot as they faced unscheduled power cuts and expressed resentment against Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). They even demonstrated against the Punjab Government and PSPCL.

They alleged PSPCL had been imposing unscheduled power cuts in almost all parts of the city for the last few days. Residents of Muslim Ganj area demonstrated at the Dental College power station here on Friday.

Ashok Kumar Raju, a resident of Muslim Ganj, said, “The power transformer in our locality has been lying defunct for the last five days. We visited the power station to meet senior officials, but no one seemed serious about solving our problem. Then we demonstrated and raised slogans against CM Bhagwant Mann who had made tall claims of uninterrupted power supply.” Residents of Joda Fathak had blocked the road last evening against the unscheduled power cuts. Besides, residents of major localities also complained of facing long power cuts.

“The maximum temperatures is hovering around 41 degrees Celsius and to make matters worse there is no power in our locality. Our inverter battery is not charging due to regular power cuts. After two decades, we were made to use hand fans. In fact, we saw no such long power cuts regularly like this year over the years. Instead of giving free power, the government should ensure an uninterrupted power infrastructure are in a pitiable condition.

Passengers suffer at airport

Passengers at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport are reportedly braving the heat as air-conditions are not working anywhere in the terminal and passenger waiting area inside the main building of the airport. According to information, the hotline of PSPCL for the international airport has been disrupted for the last five days. The airport is facing long power cuts. Passengers are constantly complaining about the problem to the airport authorities. Airport officials claimed that due to power cuts there were some issues, but air-conditioners were functioning as they made alternative arrangements.