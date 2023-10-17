Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, October 16

Mild to heavy intermittent rain in different parts of the district has spilled trouble for the agriculturists. Rain also led to flattening of paddy crop in various fields, besides increasing the moisture content in the fully ripened grains. Even the paddy produce lying in the open at different grain markets was drenched in rain.

However, the prevailing weather conditions have cheered the city residents with a significant decrease witnessed in the temperatures. It was unusual and too early that some residents were seen wearing woollens in city markets.

With intermittent rain lashing the area for the last nearly 48 hours, the harvesting of the paddy crop has been affected as heavy combine harvester machines cannot enter wet fields. A visit to the district’s largest grain market at Bhagatawala revealed that large piles of procured paddy produce (basmati and parmal varieties) were lying in the open. Rain also drenched paddy produce lying in the open and in sacks.

The commission agents and farmers at the mandi complained that though the market had a shed to protect agricultural produce from rain, it was mostly occupied by private traders who had stocked their procured crop at the place. “On the one hand, the shed area is too small, on the other, it is not available for the farmers,” said a commission agent.

The farmers stated that unseasonal rain would most likely to result in discoloration of the grains and they would face difficulty in marketing their produce as buyers would pay the rates according to the quality of the grains.

Rain has also affected the vegetable growers who had sown peas, potato and other crops. “Firstly, the grains can be washed off the plant due to showers and secondly they become wet and would discolour during the process of drying. More damages would be caused to the crops which are flattened as it would cause huge damage to the yield and quality of grains,” said Satnam Singh, a farmer from Gumtala area.