Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, February 11

The undue and sudden rise in the temperatures has worried farmers of the district. Farmers had faced a great loss last year also due to early rise in temperatures in the mid of March.

Satinderpal Singh, a farmer of Malmohri village, said the undue increase in the temperature was witnessed in the mid of March last year, which had decreased the wheat crop yield to the tune of five quintals per acre.

Even it was a warm day today, which is unusual in this month. He said most of the people were seen wearing half sleeve shirts and unusual warm weather conditions would severely affect the yield of the wheat crop.

Fateh Singh, Baba Mangal Singh, Bakhtaur Singh and other farmers of Aladinpur village, who reached their fields wearing summer clothes this morning, said such a hot day was generally seen in the month of March month. Fateh Singh got disappointed after seeing his wheat crop field where most of the plants were looking yellowish. He said it would affect the yield.

Fateh said the wheat crop was yet to reach the ripening stage for which cold weather conditions were required. In case the days got hotter and hotter in this month, grain in the wheat plants would be shrivelled as a result of which the yield would decrease manifold.

Tejinderpal Singh, a farmer of Rasulpur, said in case unusual warm weather conditions continued to prevail, the wheat yield must come down to 50%.

Dr Suridner Singh Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) said warm weather conditions were not conducive for the wheat crop. He said cold weather conditions were required for 20 more days for good growth of the wheat crop. This sudden change in weather was not good for the wheat crop. He appealed to the farmers to keep a close watch on weather and even if rain was predicted, the farmers were not required to water the wheat crop.