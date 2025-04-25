UP ATS nabs alleged Khalistani terrorist from Timmowal village

An anti-terrorist squad from Uttar Pradesh has reportedly arrested an alleged Khalistani terrorist, identified as Mangat Singh, from a village here. He had been evading arrest for the past three decades.

However, Amritsar rural police chief Maninder Singh has denied any such arrest.

According to information received, Mangat Singh was arrested from Timmowal village where he had been hiding for almost 30 years. The UP ATS got a tip-off about him hiding in the village following which it contacted the Amritsar rural police and arrested him.

Advertisement

Sources said that Mangat Singh was booked by the UP police in 1993 for attempt to murder, under provisions of the Arms Act and Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act or TADA. He was arrested and released on bail two years later. However, he went underground after that. He also carried a reward of Rs 25,000, it is learnt.