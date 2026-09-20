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Home / Amritsar / Upper Bari Doab Canal water enters residential areas as pipeline drilling causes breach

Upper Bari Doab Canal water enters residential areas as pipeline drilling causes breach

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:33 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Water from the Upper Bari Doab Canal entered parts of Sahibzada Jujhar Singh Nagar and Bhai Man Singh Road in Amritsar on Saturday.
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Panic triggered among locals after water from the Upper Bari Doab Canal entered residential areas in Sultanwind and along the Tarn Taran road this afternoon.

The breach was reportedly caused during the laying of a pipeline under the Surface Water Supply Project, submerging parts of Sahibzada Jujhar Singh Nagar and Bhai Man Singh Road.

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The pipeline was to be routed beneath the canal without disrupting the water flow. But during the managed pressure drilling, water entered the drilled passage, making way to the lower-lying residential areas.

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Sandbags were placed to plug the breach, with the residents joining workers.

Taking stock of the

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situation, Congress

MP Gurjit Singh Aujla alleged that the incident appeared to have resulted from negligence during the execution of the project.

He said the role of L&T and the department concerned would be examined.

The Surface Water Supply Project aims at supplying canal water to the city through pipelines connected to around 57 overhead water tanks under construction.

The objective is to provide clean drinking water to residents as the quality of groundwater in the city has deteriorated.

“This is a matter that needs to be investigated. It will be ascertained at what level the lapse occurred and who

was responsible,” Aujla said.

As the water started spreading towards residential areas, officials reached the spot.

The task at hand was to stop the flow towards the residential areas and assess the damage caused by the waterlogging. The incident also disrupted the vehicular movement on the route.

The stretch from Taranwala Pul towards the Tarn Taran road was closed as a precautionary measure, causing inconvenience to daily commuters and those leaving nearby.

MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar also visited the site to know the ground situation

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