DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / US delegation visits Nishan-e-Sikhi Trust at Khadoor Sahib

US delegation visits Nishan-e-Sikhi Trust at Khadoor Sahib

A 12-member delegation from the Bakersfield Sister City Project Corporation, California, USA, visited the famous multi-purpose Nishan-e-Sikhi Charitable Trust at Khadoor Sahib on Saturday. Raminder Singh Basra and Nazar Singh Kooner led the delegation that included Karen Goh, Mayor of...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:25 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The delegation with Baba Sewa Singh at Khadoor Sahib. Gurbaxpuri
Advertisement

A 12-member delegation from the Bakersfield Sister City Project Corporation, California, USA, visited the famous multi-purpose Nishan-e-Sikhi Charitable Trust at Khadoor Sahib on Saturday. Raminder Singh Basra and Nazar Singh Kooner led the delegation that included Karen Goh, Mayor of Bakersfield and Olivia Calderon, Mayor of Arvin.

The delegation, in a video, showcased the environmental projects undertaken by the institution. Baba Seva Singh, officials from various departments engaged in discussions with the delegation regarding the changing trends in environment and to save it through planting saplings. The members of the delegation were felicitated with eco-friendly Khadi bags and literature of the Nishan-e-Sikhi. Mayors Karen Goh and Olivia Calderon expressed their satisfaction at the initiatives taken by Nishan-e-Sikhi. The mayors along with members of the delegation planted a sapling of Champa each in the new parks being developed at the main entrance. Baba Sewa Singh, patron of the Trust, expressed gratitude to all the visiting guests.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper