US delegation visits Nishan-e-Sikhi Trust at Khadoor Sahib

A 12-member delegation from the Bakersfield Sister City Project Corporation, California, USA, visited the famous multi-purpose Nishan-e-Sikhi Charitable Trust at Khadoor Sahib on Saturday. Raminder Singh Basra and Nazar Singh Kooner led the delegation that included Karen Goh, Mayor of Bakersfield and Olivia Calderon, Mayor of Arvin.

The delegation, in a video, showcased the environmental projects undertaken by the institution. Baba Seva Singh, officials from various departments engaged in discussions with the delegation regarding the changing trends in environment and to save it through planting saplings. The members of the delegation were felicitated with eco-friendly Khadi bags and literature of the Nishan-e-Sikhi. Mayors Karen Goh and Olivia Calderon expressed their satisfaction at the initiatives taken by Nishan-e-Sikhi. The mayors along with members of the delegation planted a sapling of Champa each in the new parks being developed at the main entrance. Baba Sewa Singh, patron of the Trust, expressed gratitude to all the visiting guests.