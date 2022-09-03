Amritsar: Use cow cess to set up shelters in every constituency: Animal lovers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 2

Activists of animal welfare bodies today held a demonstration outside the office of the Municipal Corporation here on Friday.

They demanded that funds collected in the name of cow cess should be utilised for setting up cow shelters in every district. They said the state government had collected a huge amount of money under the cess, but had not utilised it for the welfare of animals.

Representatives of various organisations were led by Anti-Crime and Animal Protection Association chairman Dr Rohan Mehra said due to the lumpy skin disease outbreak, the number of stray cows on roads had increased as people were abandoning their cattle.

At present, there is only one cow shelter in the Chheharta area and it too is in a pitiable condition. As the number of animals in the shelter is already above its capacity, more cows are not brought to there, said Dr Mehra.

“The state government has collected huge funds in the name of cow cess. But it hardly did anything for the welfare of stray cows in the city. Earlier, we had met the authorities requesting them for opening up new cow shelters in each constituency in the city. But when the authorities did not do anything, we were forced to raise our voice by holding a protest,” he said.

Later, a meeting of their delegation was arranged with MC Joint Commissioner Deepjot Kaur. The MC authorities fixed September 9 as the next date of meeting for holding discussion on opening cow shelters in each constituency. Following this, the protest dharna was lifted by the activists.

