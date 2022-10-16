'Use crop residue to improve soil health'

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 15

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Booh (in Tarn Taran), organised Kisan Mela on crop residue management under project “Promotion of agricultural mechanisation and machinery for in situ management of crop residue” in Patti here on Friday.

Laljit Singh Bhullar, Cabinet Minister, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development and Transport, Punjab, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said instead of burning crop residues, farmers should come forward to use it in-situ in the field for improving the soil health and environment.

In his address, Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, GADVASU, Ludhiana, said farmers needed to stop burning crop residue in their fields and use paddy straw for increasing the livestock production. He said about 20 lakh tonnes of crop residue was being generated in the state and it could be used variously like in agriculture and livestock, which can boost the income of agriculture and livestock farmers.

Others who spoke on the occasion included Deputy Commissioner, Tarn Taran, Moneesh Kumar, Dr Balwinder Kumar, Associate Director, KVK, and Dr Parkash Singh Brar, Director of Extension Education, who urged the farmers to remain in touch with the university and its KVKs for learning new scientific techniques to check the practice of burning crop residue.

Gurbachan Singh, a progressive farmer from Burj Deva Singh who was appreciated by PM Narendra Modi in the Mann Ki Baat for managing crop residue, said he shunned the practice of residue burning after coming in contact with the KVK. Now, he is harvesting a good yieldwith minimal or no use of inorganic fertilisers.