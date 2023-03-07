‘Use homemade colours to celebrate eco-friendly Holi’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 6

While the sale of chemical colours for Holi celebrations has already started in the city, residents need to know that it is not much difficult to make organic colours using every day kitchen ingredients. Health experts have time and again warned against the harmful effects of chemicals on skin and eyes and home-made colours may just help in making the festival of colours more sensitive to the body.

Organic colours are not only safe for the skin and eyes but also edible and would do no harm if a child ingests these while playing Holi.

A wide array of colours can be prepared at home using arrowroot powder, henna powder, Ratanjot powder, turmeric powder and Annatto seeds. Different shades of different colours can also be made using different proportions of these ingredients.

The foremost advantage of these colours is that unlike chemical-based colours, they do not harm the skin in anyway. As all the ingredients of these colours are already used in the kitchen, they are not going to harm anyone even if they enter the mouth and are swallowed accidentally.

Health experts stated that chemical colours on the other hand are harmful if ingested. Chemical colours also make the skin dry and the number of patients with skin rashes increases after Holi every year.

The residents can also use the flowers of marigold, amaltas, tesu, rind of pomegranate, rhizome of turmeric for yellow shade, slice of beetroot for deep pink or magenta, madder and golden drop roots for deep red, henna leaves for green, annatto seeds for orange and jacaranda flowers for blue. Rose and dandelion can be mixed to impart fragrance to the colours.

To make a dry powder, these sources can be mixed in base ingredients like besan, arrowroot and rice powder. Two or more of these ingredients can be mixed to prepare a colour. Of course, the choice and variety of colours would depend on one’s creativity and imagination. For wet solutions, these can be mixed in water and soaked overnight to get a deep colour.

The system of organic colours from the kitchen ingredients was studied and compiled by the Department of Clothing and Textiles, College of Home Science, Punjab Agricultural University.