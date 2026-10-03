Use of drones along border belt has Amritsar farmers, residents worried

Concerned over the use of unmanned aerial vehicles from across the Pakistan border for smuggling, a delegation of the Border Area Sangharsh Committee on Friday handed over a memorandum to senior BSF officials at Khasa, calling for permanent measures to prevent their entry into Indian territory.

The delegation, led by committee president Rattan Singh Randhawa, also raised several issues confronting residents and farmers living along the International Border.

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“Repeated drone intrusions has raised security concerns in border villages,” said Randhawa, demanding sustained measures to check their use for smuggling narcotics and weapons.

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“Youngsters, especially drug addicts and those belonging to poor families, are being lured into arms and drug peddling. Once caught and convicted by courts, they rot in jails for years or die of drug abuse,” the delegation stated.

A coordinated approach involving the BSF, district administration, political parties and the Health Department was sought to tackle drug addiction and crime among those in the 10-45 age-group. The delegation stressed that the issue required intervention beyond policing.

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On farm related issues, the delegation demanded that all gates along the border fence remain open from 9 am to 5 pm to facilitate paddy harvesting. It also sought identity cards for the farmers.