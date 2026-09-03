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Home / Amritsar / Use of funds meant for cows under question as cattle stray onto roads in Amritsar

Use of funds meant for cows under question as cattle stray onto roads in Amritsar

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:56 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Locals say they pay cow cess, still see cattle sans shelter
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Despite the government imposing cow cess on electricity bills, vehicles and liquor, stray cattle continue to roam around in the city, raising questions over the use of funds collected for their welfare.

Residents said stray cattle were spotted in markets, residential areas and busy roads, inconveniencing commuters and putting them at risk.

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They added that the continued presence of stray cattle was surprising, especially when a dedicated cess was being collected from them.

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“People are paying cow cess with the expectation that the money will be used for sheltering and protecting cows. If cattle are still wandering on roads, the government needs to explain where the funds are being spent,” said Gurnam Singh, a local.

The problem is not limited to inconvenience. Stray cattle often gather around garbage dumps, exposing them to plastic and other harmful material.

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The residents demanded that the funds generated through cow cess be used on constructing cow shelters.

They added that adequate shelter capacity, regular feeding, veterinary care and proper arrangements were a must.

“Collecting a cess is meaningful only if it translates into visible action on the ground," another resident Kewal Sharma said.

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