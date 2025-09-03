Use of supplements by gym-goers triggers concern over heart health

Young fitness enthusiasts turning to dietary supplements is a growing trend that has triggered alarm among health professionals and prompted action by the Municipal Corporation (MC), which has ordered immediate checks on such products being sold across the city.

Protein powders, pre-workout, fat burners and muscle gainers have become common fixtures in gym bags, with many young people relying on them to enhance performance, accelerate muscle growth, or achieve rapid weight loss. However, medical experts warn that unregulated and excessive use of these supplements may be contributing to an unsettling rise in heart attacks among otherwise healthy young adults.

Health experts stated that some of these products contain high levels of caffeine, stimulants or even undisclosed substances that can place extreme stress on the cardiovascular system.

A recent case involved a 26-year-old gym-goer who suffered a heart attack during a workout. He was reportedly consuming multiple pre-workout and fat-burning supplements daily, with no medical supervision. Similar incidents have fuelled public concern and led the MC to take swift regulatory steps.

“We cannot ignore these alarming trends,” said Senior Deputy Mayor Priyanka Sharma. She said that lab tests of all food supplements being sold at shops and gyms would be conducted by the government. She also added that all samples would be checked in food testing labs to know about the adulterants, steroids or other harmful ingredients in these products.

The Deputy Mayor said that an awareness campaign would also be organised to educate youngsters about these products. “They would be told to use only certified and safe food supplements if they want to use any,” he said.

While many supplements are marketed as natural or fitness-enhancing, experts stress that their safety often depends on dosage, individual health conditions and interactions with other substances. The lack of stringent quality control in many over-the-counter products poses additional risks.

Nutritionist Kavita Sharma emphasised the importance of professional guidance. “Supplements can have benefits when used correctly, but they are not a substitute for balanced nutrition. Young people are often misled by marketing or peer advice without understanding potential consequences,” she said.