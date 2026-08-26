Hundreds of small, medium and large-scale factories in Batala are being pushed towards industrial distress by fly-by-night operators importing second-hand machinery from European countries and China and selling it at prices far below those offered by local manufacturers.

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The practice has continued unchecked for several years. As a consequence, factories are either shutting down or shifting to neighbouring states such as Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, which invariably offer a more favourable industrial ecosystem, coupled with tax rebates.

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Leading industrialists say they are being forced to fight for their very survival.

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In several foreign countries, governments prescribe a fixed operating life for industrial assets. Once that period expires, unscrupulous traders acquire the machinery at throwaway prices and bring it into the local market. The imports include machine tools and heavy engineering equipment.

Batala businessman Parmjit Singh Gill says, “These traders advertise online. Cost-conscious factory owners buy these products without realising that, in the long run, they will be the losers while the traders prosper. Subsequently, thousands of skilled workers are running out of jobs.”

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It is common knowledge that traders often import machines at scrap or near-scrap value, cosmetically refurbish them and resell them in the domestic market. In doing so, they undercut genuine manufacturers and, at the same time, discourage investment in new technology.

Other states have introduced checks and balances to protect their existing industrial base, allowing local industry not only to survive but also to grow. Some have even moved towards legislation to prohibit the sale of such imported machinery. For struggling industries, such measures can provide a much-needed lifeline.

Industrialists argue that Punjab should follow suit and formulate a law restricting or banning the import and sale of such machinery.

The problem is not merely one of competition. Once imported, these machines are often overused and poorly maintained, making them prone to a range of failures and operational hazards.

Gill adds, “The ongoing practice is completely contradictory to government initiatives like ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’. If a complete ban is not immediately feasible, then the customs duty on such goods should be increased manifold.”